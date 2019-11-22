News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-22 10:32:41 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Pre-Game Podcast: Van Bergen And Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen talks about taking down Indiana, and what would constitute a successful season, on the podcast.

Van Bergen and senior editor John Borton focus on the match-up with the Hoosiers, but also take a quick peek ahead and entertain a big-picture look at Jim Harbaugh's team and program.

Jim Harbaugh's team faces two more challenges in the regular season, which will affect how they feel about the season.
Here's what Van Bergen had to say…


---

