Michigan Wolverines Football Pre-Game Podcast: Van Bergen And Borton
Former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen has a win over Ohio State, and talks about what it might take for this year's team to join him.
Van Bergen breaks down the looks on both sides of the ball, when the Buckeyes come north to take on the Wolverines. He also gets into the raw emotion of the series, and what it will require for Michigan to right the ship.
Here's what Van Bergen has to say…
