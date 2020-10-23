TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Pre-Game Podcast: Van Bergen And Borton

Michigan Wolverines Football Pre-Game Podcast: Van Bergen And Borton
Former Michigan defensive end Ryan Van Bergen discusses the Wolverines' opener at Minnesota, on the podcast.
Van Bergen and senior editor John Borton focus in on Michigan's efforts to stop Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan, the Wolverines' changes on offense and more. Van Bergen also gives his take on who wins this one.
Here's what Van Bergen has to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook