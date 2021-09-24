Michigan Wolverines Football Pre-Game Podcast: Van Bergen And Borton
Former Michigan defensive end Ryan Van Bergen joins the podcast, discussing U-M's Big Ten opener.
Van Bergen and senior editor John Borton take a look at visiting Rutgers and the challenge the 3-0 Scarlet Knights present. They also touch on some key points for the Wolverines, looking to maintain their undefeated record.
Here's what Van Bergen has to say…
