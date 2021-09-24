 Michigan Wolverines Football Pre-Game Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-24 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Pre-Game Podcast: Van Bergen And Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan defensive end Ryan Van Bergen joins the podcast, discussing U-M's Big Ten opener.

Van Bergen and senior editor John Borton take a look at visiting Rutgers and the challenge the 3-0 Scarlet Knights present. They also touch on some key points for the Wolverines, looking to maintain their undefeated record.

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is charting a course for his team to advance to 4-0.

Here's what Van Bergen has to say…

