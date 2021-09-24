Michigan Wolverines Football Pre-Game Podcast: Van Bergen And Borton

Van Bergen and senior editor John Borton take a look at visiting Rutgers and the challenge the 3-0 Scarlet Knights present. They also touch on some key points for the Wolverines, looking to maintain their undefeated record.

Former Michigan defensive end Ryan Van Bergen joins the podcast, discussing U-M's Big Ten opener.

Here's what Van Bergen has to say…

Embed content not available

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook