Michigan Wolverines Football – Pre-Spring Thoughts & Rumblings, Offense
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan will start spring practice soon after an intense winter conditioning session. Here’s some of what we know, what we’ve heard, what we expect and what we want to learn ...It’s been an intense offseason, in a good way.
They haven’t advertised it as much on twitter, etc. (do more … say less), but the gains (and in some cases, losses) have been impressive. As we mentioned in Friday’s Inside the Fort, senior guard Ben Bredeson, fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan Jr. and junior center Cesar Ruiz have really put in the work.
More ...
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook