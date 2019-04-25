Rashan Gary is projected to go anywhere from No. 4 overall to the low 20s. (Lon Horwedel)

Pro Football Focus (PFF) recently released its 2019 NFL draft guide, a massive document that contains 848 pages of player breakdowns, scouting reports, and much, much more. They also ranked who they feel are the top-250 prospects in this year's draft, and five Wolverines made the cut. We begin with linebacker Devin Bush, who checked in at No. 18:

No. 18 — Devin Bush (LB)

Devin Bush ran a 4.43 40-yard dash in this year's NFL combine. (Lon Horwedel)

He was rated by PFF as the No. 2 linebacker in this year's draft, behind only LSU's Devin White (who slotted in at No. 12). "Bush had top-five pass-rushing grades among off-ball linebackers each of the past two seasons," PFF wrote while headlining him. The outlet also awarded Bush with an overall grade of 85 (64 is considered average) for the 2018 campaign, which is exceptionally high for an every-down player. Oddly enough, his breakdown chart actually reveals that his snap count decreased from 782 in 2017 to 657 this past season.

No. 29 — Chase Winovich (DE)

Chase Winovich came to Michigan as a four-star linebacker from Pennsylvania. (Brandon Brown)

Winovich's ranking of No. 29 overall is higher than where most projections have him, with PFF rating Nick Bosa (Ohio State), Josh Allen (Kentucky) and Brian Burns (Florida State) as the only edge defenders better than him. "Winovich is coming off back to back seasons with grades over 90.0 overall — the only such qualifying Power-5 player in the draft class to do that," they revealed. PFF also tagged him with an 11.8 run-stopping percentage, which was the second-best among all defensive ends.

No. 33 — David Long (CB)

David Long and Lavert Hill made up one of the best corner duos in the country each of the last two years, (Lon Horwedel)

PFF rated Long as the fourth-best cornerback in the entire draft, with only Byron Murphy (Washington), Andraez Williams (LSU) and Deandre Baker (Georgia) checking in ahead of him. "Long allowed all of 18 catches on 595 coverage snaps in his entire college career at Michigan," the publication revealed. PFF also slotted Long tops in the country among corners in two of their most important categories — yards per cover snap (0.14) and cover snaps per reception (32.78).

No. 48 — Rashan Gary (DE)

Rashan Gary missed the entire month of October this past season with injury. (Brandon Brown)

Believe it or not, PFF has Gary rated as the eighth-best edge defender in this year's draft, trailing the aforementioned Bosa, Allen, Burns and Winovich, along with Clellin Ferrell (Clemson), Zach Allen (Boston College) and Montez Sweat (Mississippi State). "Gary's production has yet to catch up to his freakish athleticism," they wrote. "He earned a 68.3 pass-rushing grade this past season." In PFF's 'advanced stats' category, they ranked Gary an impressive seventh nationally in his run-stopping percentage (9.9 percent), but had him pegged 36th or lower in pass-rush productivity (36th), snaps per inside pressure (38th), snaps per outside pressure (63rd) and snaps per bullrush pressure (94th).

No. 149 — Karan Higdon (RB)

Karan Higdon rushed for 1,178 yards and 10 touchdowns this past season. (Per Kjeldsen)