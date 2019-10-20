News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-20 01:18:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football: PSU 28, U-M 21- Notes, Quotes & Observations

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

STATE COLLEGE, PA — It wasn't same old, same old on the road in a lot of ways … it was, however, in the only result that mattered. U-M battled back from early adversity — some self-inflicted, some ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}