Michigan Wolverines Football: Punter Will Hart Named To Ray Guy Award List
Michigan Wolverines redshirt junior punter Will Hart continued the Wolverines’ run of having a player on various preseason award watch lists.
Hart was named to the Ray Guy Award watch list Wednesday afternoon and the award goes to the top punter in the nation. No Wolverine has ever won this award.
Last season, Hart was a semifinalist for this award and was the Big Ten Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year. Along with winning this award, Hart was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection and named to the second-team All-America by Sports Illustrated.
Hart owns Michigan’s single-game record for punting average (minimum three attempts) at 59.3 yards per kick against Nebraska in 2018. He averaged a Big Ten-best 47 yards per punt last season.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
The other Big Ten punters on the watch list include Penn State’s Blake Gillikin Rutgers’ Adam Korsak and Ohio State’s Drue Chrisman.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook