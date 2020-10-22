We sit down with TheGopherReport.com's Sean Williams to get answers to our questions about Minnesota heading into Saturday night's game.

1. What’s the word as to how many Minnesota players will miss this game due to COVID? Any big names?

That is the million dollar question and P.J. Fleck is keeping that information locked up tighter than gold bricks at Fort Knox. Fleck said in Monday's presser that he knows the number, but isn't going to share it and so far there hasn't been an official depth chart released by Minnesota either, which only adds further speculation. We've heard some names mentioned, but haven't been able to get any confirmation on our end, so we're just as in the dark as everyone else for now.

But considering the comments at the presser, it seems some roster adjustments will be made on Saturday whether it's injuries, COVID positives, or opt-outs.

2. What is the strength of this Minnesota team beyond Tanner Morgan and Rashod Bateman? The primary weakness?