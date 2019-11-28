BuckeyeGrove.com's Kevin Noon answers our questions about Ohio State heading into Saturday's game with Michigan.

THEWOLVERINE.COM: This looks like one of the most complete Ohio State team we’ve seen in our lifetimes. If there were a soft spot on either side of the ball, what would it be?

NOON: "Offensively I would have to say that Ohio State has had some moments against great pass rushes where it has had a hard time protecting Justin Fields. A lot of that is on Fields however as he is so supremely confident in his own abilities, he ignores the mental clock that all good quarterbacks have in terms of when they need to get rid of the ball and just live to play another play. Some of it however is on the line, no matter how well the unit has been performing there are going to be times where the protection breaks down or a team just sends more than they can account for and someone gets beat and ultimately leads to a sack.

"The defensive side of the ball has played really well, especially when you factor out the points allowed by the twos and threes. I am not sure if you can look too much at the Penn State game and say ‘this’ or ‘that’ was a problem for them that can be exploited, unless you have a wand to wave to force three turnovers the way that Penn State made things happen.

Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save BIG on a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get FREE Gear Too! (click here for details)