Michigan will kick off the season Oct. 24 with a road game at Minnesota in front of no fans (as of now), a tough test for an opener. We rank U-M’s new schedule game by game, easiest to toughest.

1. At Rutgers — Greg Schiano will likely make the Scarlet Knights better in his second stint as the team’s head coach — they couldn’t be any worse — but it’s going to take time. Rutgers was shut out four times last season, finished second-to-last in the country in scoring offense (13.3 points per game) and total offense (273.1) and just don’t have the talent to compete in the Big Ten (still).