Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary and linebacker Devin Bush are both unanimously expected to be selected in the first round of this week's NFL draft.

For U-M to have two first-round picks may not garner much more than a shoulder shrug from some people, but it is actually an incredibly rare feat for the Wolverines (or any other school, for that matter).

In fact, it has only been done seven times in the history of Michigan football, despite the fact that the NFL draft has been in existence since 1936 (though the structures and variations of the draft have varied immensely since then).