Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-22 15:22:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Gary, Bush Can Achieve An Incredibly Rare Feat In U-M's NFL Draft History

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Rl9y4bbz6zu6cnk6rjep
Devin Bush (left) and Rashan Gary are both projected as surefire first round picks.
Per Kjeldsen

Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary and linebacker Devin Bush are both unanimously expected to be selected in the first round of this week's NFL draft.

For U-M to have two first-round picks may not garner much more than a shoulder shrug from some people, but it is actually an incredibly rare feat for the Wolverines (or any other school, for that matter).

In fact, it has only been done seven times in the history of Michigan football, despite the fact that the NFL draft has been in existence since 1936 (though the structures and variations of the draft have varied immensely since then).

Years Michigan has had Multiple First-Round Draft Picks
Year Players (Position) Pick/Team

1941

Tom Harmon (RB)

Forest Evashevski (QB)

No. 1 to the Bears

No. 10 to the Redskins

1972

Thom Darden (S)

Mike Taylor (LB)

No. 18 to the Browns

No. 20 to the Jets

1978

Mike Kenn (OT)

John Anderson (LB)

No. 13 to the Falcons

No. 26 to the Packers

1995

Tyrone Wheatley (RB)

Ty Law (CB)

Trezelle Jenkins (OT)

No. 17 to the Giants

No. 23 to the Patriots

No. 31 to the Chiefs

2001

David Terrell (WR)

Steve Hutchinson (OG)

Jeff Backus (OT)

No. 8 to the Bears

No. 17 to the Seahawks

No. 18 to the Lions

2005

Braylon Edwards (WR)

Marlin Jackson (CB)

No. 3 to the Browns

No. 29 to the Colts

2017

Jabrill Peppers (S)

Taco Charlton (DE)

No. 25 to the Browns

No. 28 to the Cowboys
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}