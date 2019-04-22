Gary, Bush Can Achieve An Incredibly Rare Feat In U-M's NFL Draft History
Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary and linebacker Devin Bush are both unanimously expected to be selected in the first round of this week's NFL draft.
For U-M to have two first-round picks may not garner much more than a shoulder shrug from some people, but it is actually an incredibly rare feat for the Wolverines (or any other school, for that matter).
In fact, it has only been done seven times in the history of Michigan football, despite the fact that the NFL draft has been in existence since 1936 (though the structures and variations of the draft have varied immensely since then).
|Year
|Players (Position)
|Pick/Team
|
1941
|
Tom Harmon (RB)
Forest Evashevski (QB)
|
No. 1 to the Bears
No. 10 to the Redskins
|
1972
|
Thom Darden (S)
Mike Taylor (LB)
|
No. 18 to the Browns
No. 20 to the Jets
|
1978
|
Mike Kenn (OT)
John Anderson (LB)
|
No. 13 to the Falcons
No. 26 to the Packers
|
1995
|
Tyrone Wheatley (RB)
Ty Law (CB)
Trezelle Jenkins (OT)
|
No. 17 to the Giants
No. 23 to the Patriots
No. 31 to the Chiefs
|
2001
|
David Terrell (WR)
Steve Hutchinson (OG)
Jeff Backus (OT)
|
No. 8 to the Bears
No. 17 to the Seahawks
No. 18 to the Lions
|
2005
|
Braylon Edwards (WR)
Marlin Jackson (CB)
|
No. 3 to the Browns
No. 29 to the Colts
|
2017
|
Jabrill Peppers (S)
Taco Charlton (DE)
|
No. 25 to the Browns
No. 28 to the Cowboys
