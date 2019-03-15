Rashan Gary Reiterates Today Why He Is The Best Player In This Year's Draft
Defensive end Rashan Gary’s name has been a topic of controversy among Michigan fans ever since he decided to sit out U-M’s bowl game against Florida in December.
His draft stock has also been a topic of debate among analysts, with some projecting him as a top-five pick due to his potential, while others have him much lower simply because the production wasn’t as high as most expected it to be during his time at Michigan.
He spoke to the media this afternoon at U-M's Pro Day for the first time since posting impressive workout numbers at the NFL combine in Indianapolis two weeks ago, addressing his draft status, NFL future and more.
“My fingerprints are still working here, so that means they haven’t kicked me out,” he laughed when asked how special it was to be back at Schembechler Hall. “It’s good to be back, because it reminds me of all the memories I’ve made here.”
Gary actually chose not to participate in U-M’s Pro Day workouts this afternoon, despite the fact that NFL scouts and representatives from all over the league were in attendance.
“It’s time for me to get ready for rookie mini camps and OTAs (organized team activities), and that’s my focus now,” he explained.
“I felt like I did what I had to do at the combine, and that’s why I decided not to do all of this today. Plus, I’m stuck in grind mode right now and will be headed down to Texas in a few days to work out some more.
“I love this part of it — I want to find ways to get better every day both on and off the field. I love the grind, and love the fact that it’s my job right now.”
Gary admitted that he has met with almost all of the NFL teams who are picking in the top-10, but wasn’t interested in going into more detail beyond that.
He explained that a lot of his meetings with those clubs actually involve discussions about who he is off the field as a person, and not necessarily what his physical attributes are on it.
“A lot of teams have wanted to find out who I am as a person and what makes me tick,” he revealed. “They want to know what I can bring to the table and how I can make them great.
“I just share my life story with them, and talk about where I went to high school and how it led me to Michigan.
“I also tell them about my mom, sister and two nephews. Those people are always going to be my motivation. I can’t even give a scale for how much credit my mom deserves for me being in this position. I got her tattooed on my arm, along with my sister and nephews — I always have my family with me.”
Gary explained that because his family is so important to him, he’ll be spending draft night with them instead of at the actual event in Nashville, Tenn., like so many high draft picks often do.
“Only the man upstairs knows how long I’ll have to wait to hear my name called that night,” he smiled.
“I hope to go as high as possible though, and whoever picks me will get a player who wants to be great.”
Gary caused a bit of a stir at the NFL combine two weeks ago when he said he knew he was the best player in this year’s draft, and the topic came up once again today.
“Do I think I am or do I know I am?” he asked rhetorically when the subject was brought up. “I’m the best player in the draft, both offensively and defensively.
“I explain to NFL teams why I know I’m the best player here. Some ask about it and some don’t, but it just comes down to knowing me as a person. What I did at the combine and Pro Day will speak for itself, and you just have to put your money where your mouth is.”
