Defensive end Rashan Gary’s name has been a topic of controversy among Michigan fans ever since he decided to sit out U-M’s bowl game against Florida in December.

His draft stock has also been a topic of debate among analysts, with some projecting him as a top-five pick due to his potential, while others have him much lower simply because the production wasn’t as high as most expected it to be during his time at Michigan.

He spoke to the media this afternoon at U-M's Pro Day for the first time since posting impressive workout numbers at the NFL combine in Indianapolis two weeks ago, addressing his draft status, NFL future and more.

“My fingerprints are still working here, so that means they haven’t kicked me out,” he laughed when asked how special it was to be back at Schembechler Hall. “It’s good to be back, because it reminds me of all the memories I’ve made here.”

Gary actually chose not to participate in U-M’s Pro Day workouts this afternoon, despite the fact that NFL scouts and representatives from all over the league were in attendance.

“It’s time for me to get ready for rookie mini camps and OTAs (organized team activities), and that’s my focus now,” he explained.

“I felt like I did what I had to do at the combine, and that’s why I decided not to do all of this today. Plus, I’m stuck in grind mode right now and will be headed down to Texas in a few days to work out some more.

“I love this part of it — I want to find ways to get better every day both on and off the field. I love the grind, and love the fact that it’s my job right now.”