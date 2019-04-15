Most have viewed former Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary as one of the top defensive ends in this year's NFL draft class, but Rivals.com's Mike Farrell actually had a different outlook this morning for the former No. 1 overall recruit out of high school.

He tabbed Gary as one of the five best defensive tackles in this year's crop, alongside Alabama's Quinnen Williams, Houston's Ed Oliver, and Clemson's Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence.

"On NFL.com there are six mock drafts and in five of them Gary is taken off the board by the seventh pick," Farrell wrote. "The former five-star to the New York Giants with the sixth overall pick seems to be picking up steam but there are definitely still lingering questions.

"Gary is unquestionably one of the best athletes in this draft but he had only 9.5 sacks in three seasons with the Wolverines.

"Gary was our No. 1 player in the country coming out because he was such a great athlete and like many others on this list showed he could play end or tackle. His sack total isn’t impressive but he’s a disruptive player who could dominate on the inside at the NFL level.

"I’ve watched him go from a stiff, upright giant to a flexible, athletic freak from his freshman year in high school until now."

The 2019 NFL draft will run from April 25-27 and will be held in Nashville, Tenn.