Rivals.com Tabs Gary As One Of The Five Best DTs In This Year's NFL Draft
Most have viewed former Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary as one of the top defensive ends in this year's NFL draft class, but Rivals.com's Mike Farrell actually had a different outlook this morning for the former No. 1 overall recruit out of high school.
He tabbed Gary as one of the five best defensive tackles in this year's crop, alongside Alabama's Quinnen Williams, Houston's Ed Oliver, and Clemson's Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence.
"On NFL.com there are six mock drafts and in five of them Gary is taken off the board by the seventh pick," Farrell wrote. "The former five-star to the New York Giants with the sixth overall pick seems to be picking up steam but there are definitely still lingering questions.
"Gary is unquestionably one of the best athletes in this draft but he had only 9.5 sacks in three seasons with the Wolverines.
"Gary was our No. 1 player in the country coming out because he was such a great athlete and like many others on this list showed he could play end or tackle. His sack total isn’t impressive but he’s a disruptive player who could dominate on the inside at the NFL level.
"I’ve watched him go from a stiff, upright giant to a flexible, athletic freak from his freshman year in high school until now."
The 2019 NFL draft will run from April 25-27 and will be held in Nashville, Tenn.
Gary's Stock Remains Steady in Latest Mock Draft Projections
Gary has been viewed as at least a top-15 pick ever since the mock drafts began coming out, and that remains the case in all the latest projections:
• No. 4 to the Oakland Raiders — Forbes.com's Patricia Traina (April 15)
"Remember how last year Raiders coach Jon Gruden claimed that “great pass rushers are hard to find” after he traded away Khalil Mack?" Traina wrote. "Gruden now has a chance to fix that issue on a defense that finished with a league-low, embarrassing 13 sacks in 2018 with New Jersey native Gary."
• No. 6 to the New York Giants — NFL.com's Chad Reueter (March 28)
"GM Dave Gettleman ignores the cries for a quarterback at No. 6 and picks his highest-rated defensive lineman remaining," Reueter explained. "Gary is versatile enough to play anywhere from the 3-technique to the outside."
• No. 6 to the New York Giants — CBSSports' Chris Trapasso (April 14)
"After trading Olivier Vernon, the Giants have a major need on the outside of their defensive line, and I can see GM Dave Gettleman falling in love with Gary's athletic talents," Trapasso noted.
• No. 6 to the New York Giants — WalterFootball.com (April 10)
"Reports have surfaced that the Giants don't like Dwayne Haskins, so they won't be projected to trade up in this mock draft," they said. "Perhaps they'll take the top athlete available. Rashan Gary would fill a need at one of the defensive end spots on New York's three-man front. Gary is an athletic freak. He wasn't extremely productive during his time at Michigan, but he has tremendous upside."
• No. 8 to the Detroit Lions — CBSSports' Will Brinson (April 15)
"I just keep gravitating to this pick," Brinson explained. "I don't have an exceptional reason why. It fits though."
• No. 9 to the Buffalo Bills — TheAthletic's Dane Brugler (April 8)
"Teams around the league expect this pick to be in the trenches, either on the offensive line (Andre Dillard) or on the defensive line," Brugler wrote. "Gary is a polarizing prospect because he is more potential than production as a prospect, but Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane hasn’t shied from trusting the traits."
• No. 13 to the Miami Dolphins — ESPN's Todd McShay (April 9)
• No. 14 to the Atlanta Falcons — Bleacher Report's Chris Roling (April 14)
---
