Junior defensive end Rashan Gary has had a cloud of uncertainty surrounding his status after sustaining an injury against Northwestern.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t update Gary’s status for Saturday’s game against Penn State. But, according to fellow defensive lineman, Gary is working hard to get back on the field for the stretch run of Michigan’s season.

“He’s just a hard worker everything he does,” junior defensive lineman Carlo Kemp said. “If it’s football, he’s working hard. He’s trying to be the best. Now he’s attacking the rehab, trying to get back. For those of you, I know Rashan very, very closely, he’s not a guy that trying to take himself out of the game. He’s always trying to get in the game. That’s what he’s been doing. He’s been working hard just trying to get back on the field and playing again.”

While Gary might not on the field terrorizing opposing quarterbacks, he is still a leader for the Wolverines’ defense. Gary still has an important role as a voice of the defense.

“Rashan is there every single day in the meeting room, on the practice field, teaching, helping us watch,” Kemp said. “Between rehabbing, he’s got a lot on his plate and he’s doing it very, very well.”

Gary doesn’t need anyone to motivate him to get back on the field. He’s working his way back and trying to help Michigan’s defense.

“Rashan Gary is the type of guy that doesn’t need a prod or a back on the back, just to go through treatment to come back,” fifth-year senior defensive lineman Chase Winovich said. “Rashan Gary knows when Rashan Gary is healthy enough or whatever to play. I know he wants to play football just as much as anybody else. When that times come, obviously we’re going to welcome him with open arms.”

The process of rehab is never easy. Kemp said he sees Gary being frustrated by not being able to play.

“You can see it,” Kemp said. “Everybody wants to play and especially Rashan. He’s one of our big leaders vocally through his play and one of our best friends on the team. It’s hard not to getting to play every single practice or game with your brother. You feel it for him and he’s going through it and he’s working his best to get back on the field.

Gary isn’t going to be the next Nick Bosa, the Ohio State junior defensive end who suffered an injury and left the Buckeye program to rehab.

Harbaugh said last week that Gary hasn’t given him any indication that he’s not coming back and Gary’s mother in a Twitter post, shot down speculation that Gary wouldn’t try to return to the field for the Wolverines.

Kemp said that this noise couldn’t be further from the truth with Gary.

“For me, it’s frustrating because Rashan’s one of my really good friends,” Kemp said. “You feel for him because that’s not what he’s doing. He’s trying to play, he’s trying to get in the game. I feel for him on that.”