Michigan Wolverines Football: RB Chris Evans Not On The Team 'At This Time'

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Michigan senior running back Chris Evans is no longer a member of the U-M football team.

At least not right now.




Chris Evans

"Chris Evans is not a member of the football team at this time," David Ablauf, Associate Athletic Director for Football Communications, confirmed. "Privacy laws prohibit us from commenting further."

Evans is U-M's leading returning rusher and was expected to play a big role in the backfield this fall. He took to twitter to say he planned to be back at some point.

Watch for more on this development in the days to come.

