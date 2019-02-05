Michigan Wolverines Football: RB Chris Evans Not On The Team 'At This Time'
Michigan senior running back Chris Evans is no longer a member of the U-M football team.
At least not right now.
"Chris Evans is not a member of the football team at this time," David Ablauf, Associate Athletic Director for Football Communications, confirmed. "Privacy laws prohibit us from commenting further."
Evans is U-M's leading returning rusher and was expected to play a big role in the backfield this fall. He took to twitter to say he planned to be back at some point.
I am going through some academic issues right now. I’m working through it now. I will still continue my career at the University of Michigan ! #GoBlue— Chris Evans (@Kidnplay_abc123) February 5, 2019
Watch for more on this development in the days to come.
