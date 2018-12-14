Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-14 13:14:34 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2019 Sweet 16 - Dec. 14 Edition

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Qn9jxtrynwi33jpkeslo
Five-star defensive end Zach Harrison is arguably Michigan's top overall target remaining.
Brandon Brown

Michigan doesn't have a ton of room left in the 2019 class so this version of The Sweet 16 is more like a Dandy Dozen. Here's a look at U-M's top remaining targets in order based on need, talent and likelihood of landing.


premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}