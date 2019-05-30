News More News
Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Cornerback

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Four-star cornerback Dwight McGlothern is still on Michigan's board. (Rivals.com)

Michigan has one cornerback in the fold in four-star Andre Seldon but obviously would like to add at least one or two more according to the number of offers out there. Seldon is likely a nickel specialist because of his size and tight-space quickness so adding a couple of longer boundary corners seems to make the most sense. Here are some options remaining for Michigan at cornerback.

In The Fold

The Latest: Seldon committed to Michigan back in June of last year and is as solid as can be. The 5-9, 154-pounder is a tad undersized but he's fast and very, very sticky in coverage. He picked up his fourth star earlier this year after a great junior season and strong offseason so far. He has a mean streak and takes on all comers, which you love to see in corners as well. He's working on other in-state players and doesn't intend to look around at all.


Hot Board Changes - Cornerback
Added Removed

Collin Gamble - recently offered by Michigan

Brandon Jones - recently committed to Stanford
