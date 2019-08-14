Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Cornerback
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have one cornerback in the fold in four-star Andre Seldon but obviously would like to add at least one or two more according to the number of offers out there. Seldon is likely a nickel specialist because of his size and tight-space quickness so adding one or two longer boundary corners seems to make the most sense. Here are some options remaining for Michigan at cornerback.
In The Fold
The Latest: Seldon committed to Michigan back in June of last year and is as solid as can be. The 5-9, 154-pounder is a tad undersized but he's fast and very, very sticky in coverage. He picked up his fourth star earlier this year and is now the No. 209 overall prospect nationally after a great junior season and strong offseason so far. He has a mean streak and takes on all comers, which you love to see in corners as well. He's working on other in-state players and doesn't intend to look around at all.
|Added
|Removed
|
None
|
Enzo Jennings - committed to Penn State
|
Omari Porter - committed to Stanford
|
Sammy Anderson - no longer being recruited by Michigan
|
James Smith - committed to Washington
|
Kindel Richardson - no longer being recruited by Michigan
|
Ryan Watts - no longer being recruited by Michigan
