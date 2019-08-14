News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-14 13:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Cornerback

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have one cornerback in the fold in four-star Andre Seldon but obviously would like to add at least one or two more according to the number of offers out there. Seldon is likely a nickel specialist because of his size and tight-space quickness so adding one or two longer boundary corners seems to make the most sense. Here are some options remaining for Michigan at cornerback.

A4yaymnmopkyicm7p5ja

In The Fold

The Latest: Seldon committed to Michigan back in June of last year and is as solid as can be. The 5-9, 154-pounder is a tad undersized but he's fast and very, very sticky in coverage. He picked up his fourth star earlier this year and is now the No. 209 overall prospect nationally after a great junior season and strong offseason so far. He has a mean streak and takes on all comers, which you love to see in corners as well. He's working on other in-state players and doesn't intend to look around at all.

Hot Board Changes - Cornerback
Added Removed

None

Enzo Jennings - committed to Penn State

Omari Porter - committed to Stanford

Sammy Anderson - no longer being recruited by Michigan

James Smith - committed to Washington

Kindel Richardson - no longer being recruited by Michigan

Ryan Watts - no longer being recruited by Michigan

Jwfiyqokdbtxzj1mm9k5
