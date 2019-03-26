Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-26 12:59:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Defensive Line

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Three-star defensive end Ty Hamilton recently visited Michigan and seems to be very interested in the Wolverines.
Ty Hamilton

Michigan doesn't have a defensive lineman committed in 2020 yet but there are a lot of options on the board. Michigan signed a stellar haul in 2019 and needs to continue to stack up the talent in the defensive trenches. Here's a look at who Michigan is targeting along the defensive line.


Hot Board Changes - Defensive Line
Added Removed

Jasheen Davis - recently offered by Michigan

Myles Murphy - recently eliminated Michigan

Van Fillinger - recently offered by Michigan

Demon Clowney - recently committed to LSU

Kobe Pepe - recently offered by Michigan

Jeffrey M'Ba - recently committed to Virginia

Bryce Mostella - isn't being actively recruited by Michigan
