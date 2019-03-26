Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Defensive Line
Michigan doesn't have a defensive lineman committed in 2020 yet but there are a lot of options on the board. Michigan signed a stellar haul in 2019 and needs to continue to stack up the talent in the defensive trenches. Here's a look at who Michigan is targeting along the defensive line.
Hot Board Changes - Defensive Line
|Added
|Removed
|
Jasheen Davis - recently offered by Michigan
|
Myles Murphy - recently eliminated Michigan
|
Van Fillinger - recently offered by Michigan
|
Demon Clowney - recently committed to LSU
|
Kobe Pepe - recently offered by Michigan
|
Jeffrey M'Ba - recently committed to Virginia
|
Bryce Mostella - isn't being actively recruited by Michigan
