Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have landed five different kinds of linebackers in the 2020 class and may be done at the position. Between what Anthony Campanile and Don Brown like out of their backers, they have most of their bases covered with the five pledges. Still, there is perhaps one prospect to keep an eye on when it comes to the linebacker position.

Three-star inside linebacker Choe Bryant-Strother is really the only linebacker who might still be in play for the Wolverines. (Rivals.com)

In The Fold

The Latest: Michigan offered Hill-Green back in January while he was still at North Catholic in Pittsburgh and he seemed like a pretty legitimate target at the time. Once he transferred to St. Frances he became a very realistic option for the Wolverines. Both Don Brown and Anthony Campanile played a role in landing the versatile 6-2, 225-pounder. He ultimately picked the Wolverines over Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, Purdue and Indiana, but also had offers from schools like LSU, Nebraska, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others.

The Latest: Mohan was on Michigan's radar for a long time and the speedy backer is pretty much perfect for the viper position. He thoroughly enjoyed his time at Michigan and got to experience everything imaginable during his June 21-23 official visit and committed almost immediately once in town. Along with Michigan, he named Ohio State, Penn State, Pitt and Rutgers as the main schools that recruited him hard but no one could compete with the maize and blue.

The Latest: Mullings is very fast, smooth and extremely smart on the football field. Those types of linebackers would succeed just about anywhere but in Don Brown's scheme, they're lethal. Michigan was Mullings' first offer and that was something he didn't forget. Boston College, Clemson, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Penn State and Stanford were a few of the other schools that Mullings visited multiple times but U-M seemed to always lead the way.

The Latest: Savage committed to Michigan in late-January and seems to be very solid to the Wolverines. He was offered by U-M a long, long time ago and remained high on the maize and blue. He kind of committed out of nowhere but it was not necessarily a surprise. Michigan has offered 15 players from St. Frances so landing Savage, along with Micah Mazzccua, Nikhai Hill-Green and Blake Corum is a great storyline.

