Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have been great on the recruiting trail and offensive line coach Ed Warinner is one of the reasons why. The veteran assistant has identified guys who can fill up a starting lineup. Right now, Warinner has two versatile and powerful guards committed, along with a long, lean tackle type and a player who can play center at a high level. The last piece would be another big time tackle and that's exactly why Warinner is still recruiting a few guys.

Even thought he's committed to Stanford, five-star offensive tackle Myles Hinton remains on Michigan's recruiting board. (Brandon Brown)

In The Fold

The Latest: Atteberry pared things down a top five consisting of Notre Dame, Duke, Michigan, Nebraska and Ohio State before he showed up in Ann Arbor for his official visit in late-June. He was just in Ann Arbor for the BBQ and definitely feels like a future Wolverine. He figures to be the center of the class and takes a lot of pride at being good at that position.

The Latest: Mazzccua was offered by Michigan in mid-January and became a part of the class on Feb. 25. In between there he bonded with Ed Warinner and took an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor. The big lineman is said to be loyal and solid with the Wolverines even though his recruitment is expected to pick up in a big way. He was just in Ann Arbor for the BBQ a couple of weekends ago and seems very solid. He'll play guard at Michigan.

The Latest: Persi announced a top group consisting of Michigan, UCLA, USC and Washington before taking his official visit to Michigan in late-June. Once he took that visit, he knew he wanted to be a Wolverine. Ed Warinner has landed several big, bulky and versatile offensive lineman so reeling in a long, lean and athletic type was necessary and that's what Persi is. At 6-7, 265 pounds he won't be ready in year one but could be dynamic at left tackle down the line.

The Latest: Zinter became a very real target for Michigan the day he was offered. Notre Dame and Penn State were his other two main suitors but the Wolverines won out because of Don Brown's connections in the northeast and because of Ed Warinner's ability to make Zinter feel like a priority. The big lineman has a lot of versatility but looks like a guard for Michigan. Zinter was also in town for the BBQ and seems as solid as can be.