News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-06 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Running Back

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have one true running back committed in four-star Blake Corum along with an offensive weapon type in three-star Eamonn Dennis. The staff is still in pursuit of at least a couple more true running backs and are in a pretty good spot with them.


Vdhz0xhgh8e9wii7wnrc
Three-star running back Lawrance Toafili remains high on Michigan's running back board. (Rivals.com)

In The Fold

The Latest: Corum officially visited Michigan from June 21-23 and then committed just four days later. He had been prioritized by the Wolverines for some time and it all paid off after the huge blowout weekend. Corum gives U-M yet another commitment at St. Frances, which is a huge development now and moving forward.

The Latest: Dennis was also in Ann Arbor for his official visit from June 21-23 and then committed just a day later. He looks like the second coming of Mike Sainristil, another versatile athlete from Massachusetts, because of his abilities out of the backfield, in the slot and in the return game.

Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolverine.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Jwfiyqokdbtxzj1mm9k5
Hot Board Changes - Running Back
Added Removed

None

None

Running Back

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}