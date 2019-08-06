Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have one true running back committed in four-star Blake Corum along with an offensive weapon type in three-star Eamonn Dennis. The staff is still in pursuit of at least a couple more true running backs and are in a pretty good spot with them.



Three-star running back Lawrance Toafili remains high on Michigan's running back board. (Rivals.com)

In The Fold

The Latest: Corum officially visited Michigan from June 21-23 and then committed just four days later. He had been prioritized by the Wolverines for some time and it all paid off after the huge blowout weekend. Corum gives U-M yet another commitment at St. Frances, which is a huge development now and moving forward.

The Latest: Dennis was also in Ann Arbor for his official visit from June 21-23 and then committed just a day later. He looks like the second coming of Mike Sainristil, another versatile athlete from Massachusetts, because of his abilities out of the backfield, in the slot and in the return game.