The Michigan Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh went from not having a safety committed as of the month of June to having three very talented and very coveted guys in the fold. The staff may just be done at the position but there is still one target who's been high on the board for a while.



Four-star safety Malcolm Greene is still in the mix but is it too late for him with Michigan? (Malcolm Greene)

Hot Board Changes - Safety Added Removed None Jake Newman - committed to UCLA Xavion Alford - doesn't seem to be a part of Michigan's picture

In The Fold

The Latest: Morant only took one official visit and that was to Michigan on June 21. He ended up committing just two days later while still in Ann Arbor. He already felt good about U-M heading into the visit and obviously things went exactly as planned. Notre Dame, Ohio State, USC and Miami were a few other schools involved with the stud safety.

The Latest: Moten watched his scholarship list nearly double during the offseason as he began to pick up a lot of momentum on the recruiting trail. Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, West Virginia and Wisconsin all got involved and the Wolverines almost immediately charged to the top of his list. He knew that he was going to commit to U-M after an early-June visit and did just that at the end of July.