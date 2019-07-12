The Michigan Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh will always be linked to the tight end position so recruiting several and landing one or two solid, yet different players at that position each year seems to be a priority. The Wolverines already have two committed but one might be on his way out while Sherrone Moore targets another in a big way.

The Michigan Wolverines, Jim Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore would love to land four-star tight end Theo Johnson. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com)

In The Fold

The Latest: Hibner picked up his Michigan offer in late-May ago but he turned around and set up a visit in a hurry and committed while in town. As a Virginia kid, fans of the Hokies in particular were pretty bummed that Hibner got away. He's a very good athlete and has put on a ton of good weight over the last year. He's poised to have a monster senior year and could very well end up a four-star prospect.

The Latest: Patterson committed to Michigan in September and received a few ratings bumps, but now he's considered a three-star prospect. He's a tad undersized compared to traditional tight ends but he's athletic and versatile and that's what U-M liked about him. However, he's been looking around a bit and most believe he won't end up in U-M's class.