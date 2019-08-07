Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Wide Receiver
Before the big June 21-23 official visit weekend, Jim Harbaugh and Michigan didn't have any wide receivers committed. Now, two of Josh Gattis' top targets are in the fold and he has his sights set ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news