Osman Savage Goes Blue
Michigan has received a commitment from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances four-star outside linebacker Osman Savage.
Blessed to say I have committed to University of Michigan 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/k3xaZnXzR4— ❌Osman Savage❌ (@_omgthatsoz2x) January 25, 2019
Savage said last fall he was "feeling the love" from Michigan after a visit for the BBQ at the Big House.
"It was such a fun visit," he said. "They were showing a lot of love. I went to a position meeting and then did a workout outside on the field. The gym and training facility really stood out and so did the energy of the coaches."
Savage said he planned to commit after his junior year. He decided to pull the trigger earlier, becoming U-M's sixth pledge in the 2020 class.
Rivals.com analyst Adam Friedman recently said he believes Savage might be ranked too low at No. 143 nationally.
"He might get overlooked sometimes because he plays on a stacked defense at Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances with a number of other highly rated prospects, but he is an excellent prospect in his own right," he said. "He has great speed, flies around the field making a ton of tackles, and a lot of room on his lean frame to fill out.
"Savage does need to show a bit more patience and discipline on the field, but those are easily correctable."
Watch for more on this development in the hours to come ...
