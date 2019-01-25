Blessed to say I have committed to University of Michigan 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/k3xaZnXzR4

Savage said last fall he was "feeling the love" from Michigan after a visit for the BBQ at the Big House.

"It was such a fun visit," he said. "They were showing a lot of love. I went to a position meeting and then did a workout outside on the field. The gym and training facility really stood out and so did the energy of the coaches."

Savage said he planned to commit after his junior year. He decided to pull the trigger earlier, becoming U-M's sixth pledge in the 2020 class.