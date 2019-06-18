Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy is the No. 11 player in the entire country. (Rivals.com)

Rivals.com released its top 100 for the class of 2021 this week and there are some Michigan happenings of note within the release. Michigan only has two commitments in the 2021 class right now, but one of them is J.J. McCarthy who is on the verge of five-star status as the No. 11 player in the country. Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi didn't make the Rivals100 but it's believed that he'll be a four-star prospect once ratings are assigned to players outside of the top 100.

Commit

Note: McCarthy is a perfect face of a class. As a talented, charismatic and outgoing quarterback, he's going to be able to lead the charge when it comes to recruiting skill players to play with him and that should only snowball to other positions as well. He'll be in Ann Arbor next weekend for the big visit weekend and will get a chance to recruit a lot of targets, from multiple classes, in person.

Targets

As for Michigan targets in the Rivals100, there are quite a few. The list below is comprised of prospects who seem like pretty realistic options for the Wolverines, meaning that they've either already visited, likely will visit or reside in a part of the country that U-M regularly recruits.

Other Prospects With A Michigan Offer