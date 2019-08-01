Brentwood (Tenn.) class of 2021 cornerback John Howse IV loved his visit for Michigan's BBQ recruiting event last Saturday.

"The Michigan visit was amazing, 10/10," Howse told TheWolverine.com. "The things that stood out to me was the hospitality of the coaches and the staff, and the facilities were unbelievable."

