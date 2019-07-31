Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood class of 2021 outside linebacker Damon Owens made his way to Ann Arbor on Saturday for Michigan's BBQ recruiting event.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound prospect enjoyed everything about the visit, which was his first time seeing Michigan in person.

"The Michigan visit was great," he said. "The facilities surprised me with how amazing they were. My favorite part was probably the weight room and the indoor practice field because it was so big and had everything you needed to become bigger, stronger, and faster."

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!