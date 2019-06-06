Avon (Ind.) High offensive tackle Blake Fisher is a large young man. At 6-6, 330 pounds, he's already bigger that a lot of college linemen and he's on par with them athletically as well. That's why he has more than 30 offers even though he's not done with the tenth grade yet. The big lineman has a couple of visits coming up and both programs figure to be in the mix for the long haul.