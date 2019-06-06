Massive 2021 Offensive Tackle Blake Fisher Talks U-M, Return Visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Avon (Ind.) High offensive tackle Blake Fisher is a large young man. At 6-6, 330 pounds, he's already bigger that a lot of college linemen and he's on par with them athletically as well. That's why he has more than 30 offers even though he's not done with the tenth grade yet. The big lineman has a couple of visits coming up and both programs figure to be in the mix for the long haul.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news