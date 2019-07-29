News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-29 11:12:29 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 Cornerback Myles Rowser Still High On The Michigan Wolverines

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Although Belleville (Mich.) High 2022 cornerback Myles Rowser might be early on in his recruitment, the Michigan Wolverines are recruiting him intensely. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}