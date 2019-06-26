Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East four-star running back A.J. Henning announced via Twitter today that he has committed to Michigan.

Though he is listed as an all-purpose running back by Rivals, the Michigan coaching staff actually views him as a slot receiver.

Henning's body type and versatility will likely be utilized in similar fashion to that of current U-M freshmen wideouts Mike Sainristil, Giles Jackson and George Johnson in coordinator Josh Gattis' offense.

The fact that the four-star chose to pledge this week did not come as a surprise, especially when Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton four-star wideout Brenden Rice revealed two weeks ago he had been told by the U-M coaching staff that Henning had already informed them of his commitment.