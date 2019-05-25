Michigan is familiar with recruiting athletic freaks out of Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy. It began in 2018 with 6-5, 240-pound defensive end Jayson Oweh, who eventually chose Penn State over Michigan, and continued last year with 6-5, 240-pound defensive end David Ojabo, who eventually chose Michigan over Penn State. The pursuit of talented defensive end prospects from the program continues as 6-5, 240-pound 2021 defensive end Aaron Armitage has emerged as on of the nations most sought after edge rushers.



