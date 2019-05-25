News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-25 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Aaron Armitage Looks To U-M Visit

Adam Ghabour • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Save 50% off an annual subscription by signing up today! Offer includes a FREE Michigan Football Preview magazine.

Qhv2a8crnidrjwyxwg4g
Elite defensive end Aaron Armitage is ready to follow in the footsteps paved before him (Rivals.com)

Michigan is familiar with recruiting athletic freaks out of Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy. It began in 2018 with 6-5, 240-pound defensive end Jayson Oweh, who eventually chose Penn State over Michigan, and continued last year with 6-5, 240-pound defensive end David Ojabo, who eventually chose Michigan over Penn State. The pursuit of talented defensive end prospects from the program continues as 6-5, 240-pound 2021 defensive end Aaron Armitage has emerged as on of the nations most sought after edge rushers.


premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}