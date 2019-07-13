Aaron Lewis Was Most 'Dynamic Defensive Player We Saw,' Per Opposing Coach
Williamstown (N.J.) High three-star defensive end Aaron Lewis is one of 11 commitments who has pledged to the Michigan Wolverines' football program since the weekend of June 22, choosing to go with the Maize and Blue instead of West Virginia (the school he had previously given his verbal to).
Lewis actually helped lead his Braves squad to a perfect 12-0 record last year, concluding with a 56-20 victory over Rancocas Valley in the South Jersey Group 5 title game.
Williamstown also took down Washington Township, 34-3, two games prior to winning the championship, and their head coach, Michael Schatzman, discussed what impressed him most about Lewis when he saw him up close and personal.
“His size is the first thing that stands out about him,” the Minutemen head coach said. “Lewis’ athleticism was another area that concerned us as we prepared for Williamstown.
“He was sometimes out of position, but his athleticism still allowed him to make plays. Lewis also had a good energy about him and was very passionate about the game.
“That energy kind of rubbed off on his teammates, and it was obvious he had a toughness about him. He has all the intangibles with size and athleticism, and will only get better as he matures.”
Williamstown actually squared off with Washington Township twice last year (defeated them in October as well), giving Schatzman plenty of opportunities to see just how special of an athlete the defensive end actually is.
“He played similarly both times, and I don’t think there was a game last season where he wasn’t effective,” Schatzman admitted.
