football

Michigan Football Recruiting: Aaron Lewis' Coach Discusses His Game

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Williamstown High School head coach Frank Fucetola has coached a lot of players in his time as a head coach, but one player stands out among them.

Three-star defensive end Aaron Lewis flipped from West Virginia to Michigan in June, and his coach, Fucetola, thinks he’s one of the best players in the country.

“Aaron Lewis is probably the best all-around football player I’ve coached in my 45 years of coaching,” Fucetola said. “What he brings to the game is incredible. He is so dynamic. His energy, you cannot measure when he’s on the field. His motor is always in gear five. I love that kid. [Michigan] is getting a good one.”

Three-star defensive end Aaron Lewis committed to Michigan in June. (Rivals.com)
