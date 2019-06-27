Aaron Lewis Discusses His Commitment, The Bond U-M's 2020 Class Is Building
Michigan has had an incredible recruiting pipeline to New Jersey in recent years, thanks in large part to safeties/special teams coach Chris Partridge (who coached at Paramus Catholic High School) and new linebackers coach Anthony Campanile (whose brother, Vito, is the current head man at Bergen Catholic).
Of U-M’s eight commitments since last weekend began, two hail from the Garden State in Oradell Bergen Catholic four-star safety Jordan Morant and Williamstown High three-star defensive end Aaron Lewis.
The latter broke down his commitment to the Maize and Blue today, citing his relationship with his New Jersey brethren in Morant and his strengthening chemistry with U-M’s other commits as a contributing factor.
“My official visit last weekend was spent with a bunch of great guys, like Jordan Morant,” the defensive end began. “Him and I talked and hung out a bunch during it, building our chemistry as a result.
“The Michigan coaches were all amazing and were so welcoming, and it just seemed like I fit there. I felt like I had known their players for years, based on the way we talked and hung out together.
“I definitely didn’t know I was going to commit heading into the weekend, but it wound up being my best visit yet. The way the coaches and players handled themselves made me want to commit right then and there.
“It was all about how open and honest the staff was with me, in addition to their facilities being top notch — I already knew they were some of the best in the country going in.
“The other recruits and I just began envisioning what could happen if we all played together, and how we’d be able to compete for a National Championship.”
Though Lewis spent the most time with Morant during his trip, he revealed which other U-M commits he grew close with and how the buzz of so many others pledging had an impact on him.
“Jordan and I were talking about doing it the whole weekend, and were like, ‘Is this going to be home?!’” Lewis laughed.
