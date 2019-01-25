Addition Of Savage Elevates U-M's 2020 Recruiting Class To No. 7 Nationally
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
With this morning's addition of Baltimore St. Frances four-star linebacker Osman Savage, Michigan's 2020 recruiting class has now been elevated to No. 7 nationally.
Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman spoke with TheWolverine earlier today and provided some background info on Savage, noting:
"He’s so fast and plays with a ton of energy at the linebacker position, and fits in really well at the viper spot," Friedman explained. "He fits in great there because he’s really fast and has a frame they'll be able to bulk up a bit.
"Savage has a great nose for the ball and is very physical. I’m a lot higher on him than the rest of the industry right now because I think he has the mentality that fits in well with the Khaleke Hudson types, and other guys like that at that position."
Some may disregard Michigan's top-10 ranking in the 2020 recruiting class simply because the Wolverines already have six commitments (tied for the fifth most nationally), but it also should be noted that half of those pledges are not only four-stars, but members of the Rivals250:
In fact, only seven other schools — Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami (FL) and Ohio State — in the entire country currently have more four-star players committed than Michigan does, while Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame and Oklahoma are the only other four programs who have the same number of four-stars.
Michigan's hot start in the 2020 haul shows that the Wolverines are picking up right where they left off in 2019.
Though the '19 signing haul technically isn't over yet (Signing Day is Feb. 6), it's likely the Maize and Blue wrapped up their class during December's early signing period, and may not ink another new commitment in February.
With that in mind, U-M's 2019 class currently sits at No. 9 nationally, boasting two five-stars (Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian defensive tackle Christopher Hinton and Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington safety Daxton Hill) and 13 four-stars.
U-M's 13 four-star pledges are tied for the sixth most in the country, with Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Texas and Texas A&M the only schools boasting more.
Michigan's impressive '19 squad is rated as the best haul in the Big Ten (Penn State is close behind at No. 10), includes more five-stars than any other league member, and is tied with the Nittany Lions as having the most four-stars.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook