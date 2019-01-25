The head coach at Baltimore St. Frances is Biff Poggi, the father of former Wolverine fullback Henry Poggi. Rivals.com

With this morning's addition of Baltimore St. Frances four-star linebacker Osman Savage, Michigan's 2020 recruiting class has now been elevated to No. 7 nationally.

Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman spoke with TheWolverine earlier today and provided some background info on Savage, noting: "He’s so fast and plays with a ton of energy at the linebacker position, and fits in really well at the viper spot," Friedman explained. "He fits in great there because he’s really fast and has a frame they'll be able to bulk up a bit. "Savage has a great nose for the ball and is very physical. I’m a lot higher on him than the rest of the industry right now because I think he has the mentality that fits in well with the Khaleke Hudson types, and other guys like that at that position." Some may disregard Michigan's top-10 ranking in the 2020 recruiting class simply because the Wolverines already have six commitments (tied for the fifth most nationally), but it also should be noted that half of those pledges are not only four-stars, but members of the Rivals250:

