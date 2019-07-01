News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-01 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Analyst Breaks Down Aaron Lewis

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Flgfxomm0nri8a6uzksn
Aaron Lewis flipped from West Virginia to Michigan. (Rivals.com)

Williamstown (N.J.) High three-star defensive end Aaron Lewis flipped from West Virginia to Michigan as part of the Wolverines huge recruiting weekend a week ago.

Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman likes what Lewis can bring the Michigan program, but expects Lewis to take some time to develop before he is a regular contributor.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}