Michigan prioritized Worcester (Mass.) St. Johns three-star wide receiver Eamonn Dennis a while back and actually sees him more as a running back/offensive weapon as opposed to a full-time pass catcher. The 5-10, 173-pounder is a lot like a few of Michigan's 2019 signees, Mike Sainristil, Giles Jackson and George Johnson III.

Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman likes what Dennis brings to a new Michigan offense and believes he'll have some scheme-specific skills for Josh Gattis' approach.