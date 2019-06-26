San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic four-star offensive tackle Jeffrey Persi committed to Michigan late Sunday night giving U-M that long, lean tackle that they'd been searching for. At 6-7, 265 pounds, Persi has the light, athletic build that offensive line coach Ed Wariner has been coveting.

Rivals.com West analyst Adam Gorney bumped Persi up the ranks over the course of the last six months because of the senior tackle's current build and upside. Persi isn't a finished product yet but he'll have the chance to be better than good at Michigan.