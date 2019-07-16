The Michigan Wolverines, Jim Harbaugh and Shaun Nua have done a great job stocking up along the defensive line in the 2020 recruiting cycle and Olney (Md.) Good Counsel three-star strongside defensive end Kris Jenkins Jr. is a part of that.

Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman has monitored Jenkins' development over the past couple of seasons and has seen a lot of improvement. Still, Friedman thinks that Jenkins' best football is ahead of him, which is always a good thing for college programs to hear.