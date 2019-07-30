Rivals Analyst Josh Helmholdt Breaks Down Makari Paige's Game, Recruitment
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines landed a very solid prospect earlier today when West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star safety Makari Paige pledged to U-M.
Rivals.com Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt has been watching the 6-3, 185-pound Paige closely for several years and thinks quite highly of him.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news