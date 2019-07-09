Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Analyzing Roman Wilson
Honolulu St. Louis three-star wide receiver Roman Wilson might not have committed to Michigan if it weren’t for offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.
Gattis’ offensive scheme requires speedy, athletic like Wilson to have success and he fits in perfectly with what Gattis is building in Ann Arbor. Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney is very high on Wilson’s potential in Michigan’s offense.
“I think the thing that stands out most is his speed and suddenness,” Gorney said. “He’s a guy who can really run by anybody. I’ve seen it happen a bunch of times and I think it will only continue. He’s a guy who is not only fast in a straight line, but even through his routes, he’s a very fast kid.
