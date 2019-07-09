Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Analyzing Speedster AJ Henning
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan landed one of its top targets in the 2020 cycle when Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East four-star all-purpose back AJ Henning committed to the Wolverines on June 26. The 5-10, 183-pounder is considered the No. 3 all-purpose back and No. 84 overall prospect nationally but Michigan actually likes him as a wide receiver. Rivals.com Midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt has seen Henning in person several times and isn't bothered by U-M's intended plans for the Illinois standout.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news