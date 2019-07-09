Michigan landed one of its top targets in the 2020 cycle when Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East four-star all-purpose back AJ Henning committed to the Wolverines on June 26. The 5-10, 183-pounder is considered the No. 3 all-purpose back and No. 84 overall prospect nationally but Michigan actually likes him as a wide receiver. Rivals.com Midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt has seen Henning in person several times and isn't bothered by U-M's intended plans for the Illinois standout.