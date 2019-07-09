News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-09 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Analyzing Speedster AJ Henning

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Dckqjkzskjxpc1fvdy9q
Four-star all-purpose back and Michigan commit AJ Henning can bring a lot to Josh Gattis' offense. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com)

Michigan landed one of its top targets in the 2020 cycle when Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East four-star all-purpose back AJ Henning committed to the Wolverines on June 26. The 5-10, 183-pounder is considered the No. 3 all-purpose back and No. 84 overall prospect nationally but Michigan actually likes him as a wide receiver. Rivals.com Midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt has seen Henning in person several times and isn't bothered by U-M's intended plans for the Illinois standout.

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}