“Out of all their kids on defense — and nine of their starting 11 had Big Ten-type offers — Seldon was the flat-out best," DeFillippo admitted. "Belleville's front four was made up of all Big Ten kids and a Boston College kid, and they have a safety going to Michigan State, but we were still able to run the ball on them and do some good things.

"The one thing we couldn’t do, though, was get the ball to our best player, and that’s who Seldon was stuck on. Whether our wideout was on the outside or in the slot, they locked him down.

"Seldon actually had three picks against us — two were probably our fault, but the one interception he made was one of the best plays I’ve ever seen a kid make. It was a third-and-long play, and we set up a comeback route to our best player. Seldon broke on the ball after our kid had made a really good move, and it was actually a good throw and good timing, but he dove in front of our kid and intercepted it, despite the ball being three inches off the ground.

"Our receiver, who just got named Division II All-State, ran over to me on the sidelines and asked me what he should do to make sure that doesn’t happen again. I threw my hands in the air, and he asked again what he should do next time. I told him, ‘You just play against some good dudes sometimes, and he’s one of them.’

"Seldon was the kid on their defense who impressed me the most.”