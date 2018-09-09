Andre Seldon Enjoys Visit, Watches Coaches Recruit, Talks With Don Brown
Belleville (Mich.) High three-star cornerback Andre Seldon committed to Michigan back in June and over the weekend he returned to Ann Arbor for U-M's home opener. The junior cornerback wasn't as punctual as he wanted to be but still enjoyed his time inside Michigan Stadium.
