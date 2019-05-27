News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-27 16:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Andre Seldon In Action

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Save 50% off an annual subscription by signing up today! Offer includes a FREE Michigan Football Preview magazine.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}