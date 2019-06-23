Top-60 OL Andrew Gentry Includes Michigan In Top Four Following Visit
Michigan’s monstrous recruiting weekend featured plenty of big-name visitors on campus, but few were rated higher than Littleton (Colo.) Columbine four-star offensive tackle Andrew Gentry, who checks in as the No. 54 player in the country and the eighth overall tackle.
The Wolverines already have two offensive tackles committed in their 2020 class in Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols four-star Zak Zinter and Baltimore St. Frances three-star Micah Mazzccua, but it’s safe to say Gentry is still a major priority nonetheless.
“It was a really great trip,” the Coloradoan exclaimed. “We first had dinner with all the coaches once we got there, while also meeting with a few of the current players.
“I hung out with my player host — [redshirt junior center] Stephen Spanellis — after that, and he showed me around campus.
“He’s a really cool guy, and is very similar to me in the sense that we’re not really party people. Stephen showed me the academic side of things and everything he does, so spending lots of time with him was outstanding.
“I also spoke with Coach [Jim] Harbaugh and checked out both the business school and the new facilities they’re working on.
“I had a great meeting with him on Saturday as well. He’s just an awesome guy, and I would argue there aren’t many people in the world who know football better than he does, especially Michigan football.
