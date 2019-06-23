“It was a really great trip,” the Coloradoan exclaimed. “We first had dinner with all the coaches once we got there, while also meeting with a few of the current players.

“I hung out with my player host — [redshirt junior center] Stephen Spanellis — after that, and he showed me around campus.

“He’s a really cool guy, and is very similar to me in the sense that we’re not really party people. Stephen showed me the academic side of things and everything he does, so spending lots of time with him was outstanding.

“I also spoke with Coach [Jim] Harbaugh and checked out both the business school and the new facilities they’re working on.

“I had a great meeting with him on Saturday as well. He’s just an awesome guy, and I would argue there aren’t many people in the world who know football better than he does, especially Michigan football.