Michigan’s got a few options at tight end in the 2020 class, including Ontario (Can.) prospect Theo Johnson, and Ohio native Joe Royer, but the level of optimism to land either of them remains unclear. Last Friday the Wolverines offered 2020 Southlake (Texas) Carroll tight end Blake Smith, as he remains arguably the hottest rising senior prospect in the nation.

Smith, a 6-5, 240-pounder, has added offers Baylor, Washington, Texas A&M, Kansas State, Northwestern, Houston, Liberty, Alabama and Michigan since the beginning of May, adding to existing tenders that include Miami (Fl.), LSU, Nebraska, FSU and more.





